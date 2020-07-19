Edo Poll: LG vice-chairman alleges threat to life over refusal to join PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, Vice-Chairman, Ovia South West Local Government of Edo, has raised an alarm on threats to his life and that of his family.

He said the threats were over his refusal to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aimienwanwu in a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, alleged that the council Chairman, Mr Destiny Enabulele, and one General Peres were after his life.

In a petition signed by his wife, Mrs Lauretta Aimienwanwu, the vice-chairman said boys numbering over 30 had stormed his residence in Benin on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

He said they forcefully gained entry to his compound by knocking down the gate.

“When they could not gain entry to the apartment, they however made their mission clear that they would eliminate my entire family should I fail to defect to the PDP like our council chairman has done.’’

Aimienwanwu added that the boys, who specifically said they were sent by Enabulele, also said he (vice-chairman) should return the council’s property in his possession.

“The boys, numbering about 30, stormed my house and forcefully broke the gate. My gate man was assaulted in the process of forcing the gate open.

“They were armed with dangerous weapons like battle axes and cutlasses.’’

Aimienwanwu ‘s wife added that she overheard one of the boys issuing a threat over the phone to her husband.

“I was in my room and heard one of them making calls. I never knew he was calling my husband.

“I heard him say `we are in your house’ and threatened that if he (Aimienwanwu) fails to decamp from APC to PDP, his entire household would be eliminated.’’

Meanwhile, Enabulele has denied any involvement in the alleged threat.

He however acknowledged that the council’s secretary had written to the vice-chairman to return the local government’s property in his possession.

“I don’t have any business with the vice-chairman. The council has asked him to return its property.

“In any case, let him produce the people that went to his house. I am not involved,” the council chairman said.

Recall that the local government has been embroiled in crisis following the refusal of Aimienwanwu, and six of its 10 councillors, to defect to the PDP.

The crisis degenerated to a situation where the rest four councillors announced that they have suspended the other six councillors, as well as the vice-chairman.

(NAN)

