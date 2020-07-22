Edo Poll: ‘Deciding Youths of Nigeria’ hails Ize-Iyamu’s simple agenda

Kindly Share This Story:

A youth-based organization, the Deciding Youths of Nigeria, has commended the campaign manifesto of the APC candidate for the Edo election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for its meticulous plans on youth empowerment and the creation of jobs, while also promising to galvanize youths in the State to ensure his election.

Led by its leaders, Osagie Efe and John Steve, to a meeting with Pastor Ize-Iyamu at his private residence on Wednesday morning, the group said the manifesto, dubbed the SIMPLE agenda, contains realistic policy plans and efforts to create gainful opportunities for the youths of the State.

According to them, a careful study of the SIMPLE agenda manifesto which is available on the candidate’s website and has been a subject of a conversational online live stream program on his social media pages attracted them to Ize-Iyamu.

They announced their plans to collaborate with other youth groups in the State to galvanize other young voters and ensure the emergence of Ize-Iyamu at the polls on Sept. 19 when the election is scheduled to hold.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, while receiving them, bemoaned the level of unemployment in the State and reiterated his plans to partner with other relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of formal and informal education in the state, provide good jobs, and attract impactful investments.

