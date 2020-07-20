Edo Poll: APC Women assures Ize-Iyamu of victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The Women Group of the All Progressives Congress, Edo State Chapter, has assured the governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a resounding victory at the polls on the 19th September.

The leader of the group, Hon. Patricia Okoebor Benson, gave the assurance on Monday during the inauguration of the sub-committees of the APC Women Campaign Council for the Governorship Election in Benin.

Hon. Patricia Okoebor Benson said the inauguration of the sub-committees was done to intensify mobilization efforts of millions of Edo women who have already expressed the desire to elect Pastor Ize-Iyamu and is part of the strategies put in place to ensure a comprehensive victory for the party’s candidate.

She criticized the incumbent’s alleged maladministration and expressed confidence that the women of the state will turn out en masse on Election Day to sack the administration by voting the All Progressives Congress.

On her part, Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Uyinmwen Ativie who is the Director-General of the APC Women Campaign Council for the election, praised Ize-Iyamu’s respect for women and commitment to their inclusion and effective representation, while also expressing pride to be a part of the project to ensure his emergence as the Governor of Edo State.

Other women at the inauguration event also commended Ize-Iyamu’s focus and dedication to women empowerment, saying his positive contributions over the years will motivate them to work earnestly to ensure that he wins the governorship election on the 19th of September.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: