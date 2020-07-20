Edo Poll: APC Councilors vow to resist Obaseki’s alleged harassment to join PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Over 87 elected Councilors in the Edo State have vowed to resist alleged harassment by Governor Godwin Obaseki to forcefully join the PDP.

The Councilors, most of whom were elected on the platform of the APC, dismissed claims of their defection allegedly in the media by to portray false solidarity.

The spokesperson for the group, Hon. Emwinghare Osabuohien of Ward 2, Egor Local Government Council, condemned their suspension which he deemed illegal and the refusal of the state government to pay their salaries over the expression of their constitutionally protected freedom to associate and maintain membership of a preferred political party.

Other Councilors, including Hon. Okpamen Angela representing Ovia West, Hon. Kingsley Ogiri, and Hon. Godwin Ekhator, vowed to remain resolute in fighting for the victory of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the All Progressives Congress at the polls on the 19th of September.

Kindly Share This Story: