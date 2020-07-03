Edo People have settled for Obaseki, PDP replies Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the September 19 Edo state governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that the people of the state have settled for the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, “following his record of personal character and performance in office.”

The party said it had noted Ize-Iyamu’s goodwill message to Governor Obaseki on his 63rd birthday but pointed out to the APC candidate that the qualities of a governor which he listed best described Governor Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu had in a congratulatory message to Governor Obaseki reminded him that Edo state needs a unifying governor who would bring people of different political and ideological leanings together in the interest of the state.

However, in a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday, the PDP said it noted that Ize-Iyamu’s message “came at the time Governor Obaseki was also receiving a massive outpouring of solidarity messages from the people of Edo state, including APC leaders, who called to express their support for the PDP candidate.”

The statement reads: “PDP appreciates Ize-Iyamu’s excellent description of the character traits of Obaseki. In line with his message, Governor Obaseki, has in the last four years, concentrated on unifying the state, doused political tension, and remained completely focused on developing the state, which is the reason the people of Edo have collectively settled for his re-election.

“Moreover, even APC leaders, including the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had also testified to Governor Obaseki’s qualities including his testimony that “Obaseki had been part of the tradition, he knows the vision, he knows the mission, he knows the target, he knows the challenges and he knows how to overcome them”.

“The question is; which another candidate in this election has received such approval, recommendation, and acclamation by the leaders and people of Edo State except for Obaseki?

“Furthermore, given his track record of performance, Governor Obaseki and the PDP are ready for a credible, issue-based, and performance-driven campaign.

“The demand of “high standard of behavior”, which Ize-Iyamu demands is therefore left for him and his APC to showcase.

“The PDP called on Ize-Iyamu to look inwards and counsel his party, the APC, against its usual resort to violence, mud-slinging, electoral manipulations which had even started in their nomination process.

“The PDP also urged the APC to be ready to accept defeat as the people had already settled for Governor Obaseki.

“The party commended the people of Edo State, particularly the APC members who had come over en masse to the PDP, as they collectively stand behind Governor Obaseki in this election.”

