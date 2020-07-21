Edo: Mop up of newspapers’ allegation ridiculous — Osagie

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has berated allegations that the state government has mopped up newspapers from the newsstands in the state because of a supposed ‘injurious’ content against the governor.

In a statement, Osagie said the allegation is at best laughable and at worst ridiculous because it advertises a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “It has come to our attention that some mischief-makers have alleged that the state government has mopped up newspapers in Benin City to limit the damage of a supposed injurious publication.

“The allegations are at best laughable and at worst, ridiculous. The claims assume that Edo people are foolish.

“This is because if they had good advisers, they would know that they cannot get the expected mileage from the publication because the cheap attempt at character assassination is belated and a disservice to the people of Edo State.

“Edo people are convinced about the governor’s integrity and character and the feeble attacks in the newspaper would not tar him bad.

“The papers supposed to have been mopped up by alleged government agents as claimed also contain advertisement by the state government.”

He urged the general public to disregard the claims as no such exercise ever took place, adding that newspaper vendors in the state are going about their businesses with no hindrances.

