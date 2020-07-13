Edo: Mass defection from APC, signpost of defeat for Ize-Iyamu ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described what it called the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC to its fold, ahead of the Edo governorship election, as an end-of-the-road signpost for the APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This is as the party acknowledged the solidarity of thousands of members of other political parties, it claimed, have already declared support for its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it has been receiving daily reports of massive surge for PDP membership cards in our state, local government and ward offices, “following the soaring popularity of Governor Obaseki and the PDP across the state.”

The statement further read: “The PDP notes that with the gale of defection and mass flow of support from the people of Edo State, the APC candidate would soon look back and find himself standing alone.

“Following the surge, the PDP has directed all our ward offices across the state to expand their registration capacity to ensure adequate accommodation for all Edo people in their irrevocable quest to realize their aspiration on the platform of the PDP.

“Our party notes that the Edo people are already aware that unlike the suppressive and corrupt APC, the PDP is the only true platform where their voices, wishes and aspirations as individuals and as a people, are completely guaranteed at all levels and all without the oppressive control of corrupt god-fathers.

“Furthermore, our party is already aware of the worsened crisis, disagreements and trepidation in the APC over their imminent crushing defeat by the Edo people.

“For the people of Edo State, the September 19 election is a referendum and determined march for freedom from the stranglehold of the repressive, heartless, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC.

“The PDP therefore charge the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as well as security agencies to note that the people of Edo State have made up their mind to re-elect Governor Obaseki and as such must ensure that all the processes allow only for free, fair and credible election on September 19.”

