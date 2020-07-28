Edo guber:Elites already sharing positions -EDF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE coalition of Esan Development Forum, has said it was concerned that a group of elites in the state were planning to impose some candidates on the people.

The group, in a statement issued in Abuja,by its spokesperson, Kenneth Edewele, alleged that the elites were already sharing elective positions among themselves ahead of the forth coming election in the state.

It faulted the purported endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the Association of Esan Professionals, saying they do so without seeking the consent of the majority of people.

Edewele said: ” We are worried about the future of democracy in Esanland because a few elites have come together for a common political desire. We castigate all intolerant behaviours like the hypocritical Esan agenda being clamoured by these few people in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because it is dangerous and childish.

“At the onset of the purported endorsement of Governor Obaseki, the Esan professionals sold a dummy to the people that former Governor Adams Oshiomhole was actually an enemy of their people because he could not produce an Esan governor or deputy in 2016.

“As the dusts begin to settle, Esan professionals were being unveiled as a group of elites working to create a cabal so as to control, bargain and distribute power in Esan land.

