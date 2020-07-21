Edo Governor Obaseki mourns Isa Funtua

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed grief and shock over the passing of Ismai’la Isa Funtua, publisher, industrialist and founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited, Isa Funtua, who died at age 78.

In a statement, the governor described his death as a huge loss to the country and humanity, praying that God grants his family and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to him, “I received the news of the passing of Ismai’la Isa Funtua with a heavy heart. He was a complete gentleman and true Nigerian patriot who showed tremendous interest and contributed immensely to the progress of the country.

“As a longtime close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Isa Funtua proved himself a worthy ally, who was loyal to any course he believed in. He will be greatly missed.

“I share the grief of his immediate family and associates as well as President Buhari. May his soul rest in peace.”

