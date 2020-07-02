Edo 2020: PDP optimistic about future of the party with Obaseki as flagbearer

Kindly Share This Story:

… urges people to join the movement for better Edo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism over the future of the party with Governor Godwin Obaseki as its candidate for the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election in the state.

In a statement issued by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, he expressed appreciation to the leadership of the party at the state and national levels as well as all the governorship aspirants for the civilised, decent and reasonable way its primary election was conducted and concluded.

He said the conduct of the PDP primary election showed discipline, sense of professionalism and purpose by party members and leaders.

Nehikhare congratulated Governor Obaseki as a vital part and leader of the party, noting: “As we reset Edo State, we will reset the way we look, feel and think. And we need to reset the way we behave.

“In today’s PDP government, it won’t be enough just to talk about tackling problems, but we need to have the right ideas to turn those problems around. The name-calling, backbiting, point-scoring, and finger-pointing are beneath our government, as we won’t play politics with the long-term future of Edo State. We will work to get it right.”

The PDP spokesperson called for support for the Obaseki-led administration, adding: “Our state faces huge challenges. These are not challenges you can put in individual boxes; they’re complex and interconnected. To deal with them takes hard work, complex research, and deep thinking, and I want us to get it right.

“We have taken the first step in the right direction by nominating Governor Obaseki as our governorship candidate. Even though I trust his instincts and I believe in his ability and capacity, we can’t do it on our own; we need the support of everyone.”

He continued: “People in this state are crying out for a government and party that is decent, reasonable, sensible, innovative, compassionate, and are in it for the long term of this state. That is the government and party we are building, and we want everyone to join in.

“From this moment, united and determined, we will go forward together, dedicated to the ultimate and undeniable greatness of Edo State. Nothing shall be lacking from the struggle that would be brought in by enthusiasm, devotion, and plain hard work. In this world, no person or party can guarantee anything, but what we can and what we shall do is to deserve victory, and victory will be ours. Our party is home for the brave to flourish not to stagnate, and certainly not to cringe.”

Nehikhare noted: “If you want all of us to be a voice for hope, for optimism and for change, come and join us. Everyone is invited. For the growth and development of our state, there will be no limits and barriers. We are resetting Edo State today for a better and brighter tomorrow.”

