EDO 2020: Our mission is to rescue Edo’s future through MEGA – Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu Monday said the mission of Godwin Obaseki in seeking a second term in office, is to secure the future of the state against wastage through his recently launched Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) programme.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Benjamin Atu said the state does not need a government that would constantly make provision for corruption in the State’s annual budget neither does it need arrogance in power.

He said: “We came to serve the state for the sake of noble service. Obaseki has come to serve the state and empty himself for selfless service as a service provider in his private life, therefore Whoever wishes Edo State well should support Godwin Obaseki because he is not corrupt. we have not failed the people of Edo State, We have collectively served the State like Church workers serving in the vineyard of God wholeheartedly.”

He commended the Governor for his consistent carriage as an elder statesman who he said is focused on how to return the State that had “drifted” to the path of development and industrialisation.

Speaking further he said, “the PDP is the foremost political party in Nigeria and we are conscious of the responsibility we hold to the people of Edo State, therefore we will not fail the Edo people and the PDP.”

He also said that the APC candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu does not possess the required intellectual property to lead the State, saying “A man who has not successfully managed animals in a farm, can’t be trusted to manage resourceful humans.

“Our administration has brought out Edo public service workers from the bondage of salary lamentation. We do not need a government that laments with the people. We are out of lamentations now and we cannot afford to return to Egypt.”

