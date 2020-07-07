Edo 2020: Obaseki ‘ll be shocked at outcome of election ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress campaign council for Edo governorship election and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki will be shocked with the outcome of the polls slated for September 19th in the state.

Ganduje made this known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Anwar said the Governor listed reasons why APC would win the forthcoming elections in the state.

ALSO READ: Kano to spend N200m on Watari irrigation scheme to aid food security

He assured that since the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Obaseki, who recently cross carpeted to People’s Democratic Party (PDP), failed to deliver to his people, he (Obaseki) would be shocked at the polls.

“The art of governance is to provide social and economic development, infrastructural facilities, peace and stability. But all of these are lacking in Edo state under Mr Obaseki.”

“What has he on ground to show to Edo people that he deserves re-election? He has 53 cases in courts and busy with in-fight with his people. Apart from all such litigations he then cross carpeted to another party. And abandoned the governance of his people.

“He then challenged that, APC gubernatorial candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is a man of God, whose commitment in the service of his people, made it deserving for all his people to follow him to APC, “…he has his people in his heart,” he argued.

“When he came to our party he came with all his people. But when governor Obaseki cross carpeted to PDP he was followed only by his cabinet. Because his people didn’t see any reason why he should be followed.

“While assuring that, APC would play in total compliance with the rule of the game, The Electoral Act. We shall also strive hard and play also in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” Anwar quoted the Governor as saying.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: