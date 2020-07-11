Edo 2020: Obaseki, complete definition of honesty, competence, integrity — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

As the battle for the 2020 Edo State Governo-rship race rages Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described Governor Obaseki as the complete definition of honesty, competence and integrity.“

He said “Obaseki, as the brain behind everything Comrade Adams Oshiomole achieved as governor of Edo State, Obaseki as a governor has also performed well”.

He then urged Edo State electorates to vote for him in the coming election saying Obaseki was a credible person. Reacting to the nomination of Ize-Iyamu as APC Governorship flag bearer in Edo State, Onuesoke said “it is embarrassing APC to nominate Ize-Iyamu as the party’s governorship candidate after all that had been said about him by Oshiomole during the campaign for the 2016 Edo election.

He pointed out that Ize-iyamo who was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate during the last election, was evidently discredited and described as unfit for the position of Governor by Oshiomole during the political rally prior.

Onuesoke argued that Oshiomole in a statement disclosed that he refused to give Ize-Iyamu appointment when he became the governor of Edo state despite being his campaign Director-General because he never trusted him.

