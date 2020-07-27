Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu receives blessings of Enigies

Kindly Share This Story:

Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies in Benin kingdom.

This took place last Sunday, when he, alongside other leaders of the APC including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, visited the Enigies at the palace of its President, His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen town, to present his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.

He lamented the style of administration of the incumbent which, according to him, has resulted in the implementation of wrong policies.

Ize-Iyamu said the governor has failed to tackle security problems in the state.

He also criticized what he described as the government’s failure to address the acute shortage of teachers in rural communities across the state.

He promised to reverse these failures and run an inclusive government.

His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, who spoke on behalf of the Enigies gave him their blessings for his governorship bid.

On his part, Oshiomhole, who received a warm reception at the event, assured the Enigies that Ize-Iyamu will continue his tradition of regular meetings with the traditional rulers to give an account of his stewardship.

All the Enigies of the Benin Kingdom were at the event, including HRH Edugie. O. Oguigo, the Enigie of Ugo- Niyekorhiomwon, HRH Anthony Osagie, the Enigie of Uruegbe, and HRH Dr. Aiweroghene Iduriase, the Enigie of Eyaen.

APC leaders at the event include Chief Lucky Imasuen, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Vice-Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee of APC National Campaign Council, Hon. Washington Osifo, member-elect of the Edo Assembly, Hon. Osaretin Edosomwan, former Special Adviser, Rt. Hon. Festus Ebea, former Speaker of the Edo Assembly, Hon. Razaq Bello Osagie, a former member of House of Reps, Hon. Samson Osagie, Edo South Coordinator, and Hon. Chris Okaeben, a member of the Edo Assembly.

Other dignitaries present are Lawrence Okah, APC state secretary, Engr. Isaac Isahon, former member House of Reps, Prince Ekpen Eweka, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, Mr. Gallant Ogbomo, Mr. Tony Uwaifo, Mr. Osadolor Omoregie among others.

