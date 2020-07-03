Edo 2020: I’m still in the race – NCP Flag-bearer

Kindly Share This Story:

…Heads to Court

Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, the gubernatorial candidate under the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State has declared that he is still in the race, even as the party has headed to court.

In a release to press, he showed displeasure as his name was omitted as the governorship candidate under the NCP by INEC in their list of prospective candidates in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

“First, let it be made known that the list is Provisional and not Final. Even, if INEC releases the final list by omitting my name, we shall continue with our electioneering campaign with other candidates, for we are currently in Court challenging INEC. This may not be different if the name of my Party and mine are not on the Ballot on September 19, 2020,” Omoragbon stated.

Recalling a brief historical perspective, Omoragbon noted; “After the 1999 general elections that brought in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the National Conscience (NC) as it was then called, applied to INEC in 2002 for registration as a Party under Late Chief Abel Guobadi, but the application was denied.

“Chief Gani Fawehinmi went from the High Court up to the Supreme Court to challenge the actions of INEC and on November 8, 2002, in a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as Unconstitutional.

“That action initiated by NCP and won at the Supreme Court gave rise to the possibilities for the existence of all the parties. CPC would not have existed as a registered party that merged to form APC if NCP has not won the battle for multipartyism in Nigeria,” he said.

Continuing, he asserted that Osunbor won the Edo State election in 2007, before Adams Oshiomole resorted to the Court to claim his mandate in 2008.

“My good people of Edo State, we have transversed this path before 18 years ago. This is not alien to us. Our Party was a product of a legal struggle and a movement. We are back again to the trenches. We have challenged INEC’s current decision to omit our Party’s name from the political parties fielding candidates for the Edo State elections,” he added.

“If the National Conscience Party had not gone to court in 2002 and was denied registration without first applying to INEC, there would have been no locus standi for our going to court in the first place. This action is not mine alone but also of leadership of the Party led by the national Chairman Mallam Tanko Yunusa.

“My campaign is continuing in earnest. We shall advance our People’s Program under the TEN CARE PROGRAM of the Party Manifestoes vigorously and vehemently. We shall not retreat, nor shall we surrender our struggle,” Omoragbon concluded.

