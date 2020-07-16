Edo 2020 Guber: PDP raises alarm over alleged APC abuse of court process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG) on Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of abuse of court process in demanding transfer of cases involving Edo State APC outside Benin jurisdiction.

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman, PDP Media Committee on Edo 2020 Governorship, who raised the alarm at the Port Harcourt, Rivers State PDP South-South Regional Office, expressed the party’s worry over the APC posture, particularly as it affects Suit No: FHC/B/C569/2020, PDP V. INEC & 2 Ords.

Dokpesi said the PDPNCEG is shocked, “By the sudden demand by the APC to seek transfer of our matter with suit No: FHC/B/C569/2020 PDP V. INEC & 2 Ords from the Benin jurisdiction to Abuja.

“The request by APC violates the circular of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated August 6, 2018 and June 24, 2020 which cautioned against entertaining matters which cause of action arose from outside judicial divisions.

“On this particular matter, our party could have sued in Abuja jurisdiction but for the policy direction of the Chief Judge on hearing matters only within jurisdictions.”

In the said judicial directive issued by the Hon. Justice J.T. Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria had, among other guidelines, charged that, “Your Lordships are equally advised not to entertain matters of which the cause of action has arisen outside your Judicial Division”

Dokpesi consequently noted that, “The petition of the APC, therefore, contradicts the policy directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and we, therefore, expect the court to ignore same.

“More so, as the matter has not been heard in Benin jurisdiction. The PDP has nothing to fear as we are confident in the judiciary to do justice.”

