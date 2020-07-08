Edo 2020: Ganduje capable to deliver Edo to APC – Party Scribe replies PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Secretary, Kano State All Progressive Congress, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina has said the selection of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the party’s Campaign council chairman for the Edo governorship is not a mistake because he is capable to deliver the state to the APC.

The party scribe said that the party selected Ganduje because it has confidence in him to help the party win and emerge victorious at the polls.

Zakari stated this while featuring in a Hausa political radio programme “Siyar Kano Sai Kano” and while reacting to the People Democratic Party, PDP over comments against the selection of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the campaign council chairman.

Recall that the PDP through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan had described the Ganduje, as a “barefaced treasury looter who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption.”

Ologbondiyan also said that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari Presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign saying that Governor Ganduje represents a leadership that is fraught with dishonesty, corruption, non-performance, and public shame.

The APC Scribe in his reaction said, “the PDP is a dead party that has no much relevance since the last election that was inconclusive in the state (Kano). They didn’t find it easy as they were worried that Ganduje’s landslide victory was beyond their expectations.

“Before now, Ganduje has been nominated to head several committees and he has delivered. And it was based on this precedence that he was appointed because the APC wants to win the election in Edo and that was why they appointed him.

“It is PDP that has a dented and tarnished image because it spent 16 years looting the treasury of the country and so it has lost its relevance. Buhari has spent five years and has achieved a lot of cleaning the mess or rots of the PDP.

“So with all these, they (PDP) are only jittery and have already conceded defeat. It is out of fear or jittery that they are saying all sorts of things. You will notice that among the Governors, there is no Governor they are afraid of when it comes to an election like Ganduje. And the fear is ones Ganduje is appointed they are finished,” Sarina however said.

