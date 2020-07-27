Edo 2020: Ex-aides of Gov Obaseki declare support for Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

as APC candidate vows to challenge denial of their entitlements in court

Scores of aides and elected local council officials who were allegedly sacked by the Edo State Government met with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Monday and declared their support for his governorship bid.

The elected local council officials and former aides all decried ill-treatment meted on them as punishment for refusing to defect to PDP.

While addressing them, Pastor Ize-Iyamu criticized the Governor’s intolerance and disregard of the people’s protected right and freedom to make a political choice, including that of a party.

He assured them that his team has already put plans in motion to hire legal professionals and challenge in court the Governor’s illegal denial of due entitlements and other emoluments to elected local council officials who insist on maintaining their membership of the All Progressives Congress.

In his words, “I will advise the Governor to remember that there is life after politics. Harassing people and denying them what is due to them by law because they exercised their right of association is an act of tyranny that is outside the laws of the State.”

“In a democracy, support is earned through successful persuasion, not force or intimidation. I commend all of you here today for your courage and insistence on your conscience. We will provide legal representation to challenge all the illegalities you have suffered in court and will do everything within our powers to ensure that that the harassment from the Governor and his agents is brought to an end.”

The Leader of the Uhunmwode LGA Legislative Arm and also the spokesperson of the grassroots politicians, Osarobo Ogbegiere ESQ, alongside the Vice-Chairman of Orhiomwon Local Government Council, Godwin Eleduwa, praised Ize-Iyamu for his leadership and expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious on the 19th of September.

Other APC leaders at the event include former Deputy Governor of Edo State and the Deputy Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase, and member-elect of the Edo Assembly, Hon. Washington Osifo.

Vanguard

