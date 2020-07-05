Edo 2020: Edo in Diaspora swell support for Obaseki’s re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Edo indigenes in the Diaspora have thrown their weight in support of the re-election bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The governor’s support base continues to grow on the back of his personal character, integrity and performance in office, including sectoral reforms and investment in infrastructure to attract investors and industries, leading to the refurbishing of the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College and setting up of the Edo Production Centre in Benin City, among others.

A cross-section of Edo indigenes in Canada and Europe maintained that the reelection of Obaseki/Shaibu for another term will give the administration the opportunity to consolidate its sustainable development drive across the state.

The Coordinator of an Europe-based socio-political pressure group, Edo Diaspora Front of UK, Jolly Iguodala, during a solidarity walk to the Nigeria High Commission in London, commended Governor Obaseki for his strides and irrepressible commitment to peace and good governance in Edo State.

He said the peace walk tagged ‘Thank You Obaseki for Liberating Edo People from the Shackles of Darkness,’ was in support of Governor Obaseki for his giant developmental paradigm in Edo State.

He noted that the re-election of Obaseki and Shiabu would further consolidate the achievements recorded in their first tenure, stressing that Edo State is in safe hands under Governor Obaseki.

“We salute Obaseki’s pragmatism and enduring sagacity to provide happiness for the generality of Edo masses. His unalloyed commitment to the provision of good governance has ruffled the godfathers and those elements who see governance as a means of self-enrichment to the detriment of the larger society. We take notice and applaud Obaseki for his timely and regular payment of workers’ salaries. We laud him for ensuring that pensioners’ entitlements are promptly paid instead of the usual practice of owing pensioners months or years allowances,” Iguodala added.

He urged for massive support for Obaseki to finish strong, by reelecting him as governor in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking in company of their friends and colleagues who are enthralled by the development trajectory of the government, Edo sons and daughters resident in Canada praised the Obaseki/Shaibu-led administration for its laudable initiatives to tackle human trafficking, create wealth and provide opportunities for youths to learn skills to improve their livelihoods.

The group also hailed the Obaseki/Shaibu-led government for rebuilding Blocks C and D at the Secretariat Complex; rebuilding the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, constructing the John Oyegun Training Institute; initiating and completing the Judges’ Quarters and delivering the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Project, among others.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: