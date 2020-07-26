Edo 2020: APC raises alarm over alleged ploy to detain members ahead of polls

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has alleged that the opposition PDP is plotting to subvert the September 19 Governorship election in the state through violent attacks and illegal detention of its party leaders and members.

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, the Vice-Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, of the APC National Campaign Council, made this accusation in a press conference on Sunday

He blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP for the violence that broke out on Saturday in Benin City which led to the hospitalization of multiple persons for gunshot wounds, accusing the Governor of setting conscripted thugs and cultists on protesters who expressed their rejection of him and his alleged “invitation of tax-collectors who are feasting on the state’s treasury.”

Hon. Obahiagbon said: “Worse still, information has also reached us from sources in Obaseki’s government who are but disillusioned with his nefarious acts, that the governor has plotted and perfected a criminally appalling initiative aimed at subverting the will of the people.”

“On the back of conscripting renowned cultists and providing them official cover and funding for wanton violence under the guise of aides appointments, Mr Godwin Obaseki is planning to use COVID-19 as a ruse to neuter grassroots leaders of our party, the APC on the eve of the gubernatorial election by abducting and detaining them in isolation centers—this way, disenfranchising them and forestalling the political force they would deliver in pursuant of APC’s victory.”

“Having pellucidly read the handwriting on the wall that he faces a monumental defeat and electoral opprobrium on the 19th of September, Obaseki aims to illegally strike what he deems the head and important political leaders of our party with the hopes of subverting the election.”

“Names of prominent leaders of the APC have been compiled to be dealt with, intimidated, harassed, terrorized, physically assaulted, and lacerated by state-sponsored goons.”

He condemned the “anomalies and acts of political desperadoism” as “direct affronts on the country’s constitution and the rule of law” while also appealing to the Police, INEC, and other relevant stakeholders to prevail on the Governor and ensure that he allows the rule of law and a level democratic playing field to hold supreme between now and the end of the Edo governorship elections.

