Eddy Gbegbaje: Service In Delta Government House

By Norbert Chiazor

Government House is a restricted monument.

The seat of power all over the world is not a teeming thoroughfare.

It is not a fun boulevard or carnival avenue where people ogle in reckless revelry.

You cannot play football or go to movies in Government House.

Order is the character of Government House because it is an authority and security architecture.

Delta State Government House is a tranquil location tucked away from traffic in the bosom of Asaba, the state capital.

Here the state governor is nestled, neck-deep in the business of governance of the most complex state in the Niger Delta.

An albatross made prevalent by cultural diversity and a boisterous people, coloured by competitive ethnic nationalism.

The trademark stillness of Government house has remained reserved under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

By his calm nature, Okowa blends perfectly with his serene seat.

But then in spite of the quietude plus high glory, the official abode of the number one citizen of Delta is not without a human face. A humble governor is in the saddle.

There is a man in Government House Asaba whose footsteps align with the responsible carriage of Okowa:

Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol.

Honest, God-fearing and competent, he is one of the most popular government officials in Delta.

Young, vibrant and savvy, Eddy, as he is fondly called in government circles, is gifted with charisma, a charm reminiscent of the unforgettable Super Permanent Secretaries of the Nigerian Civil Service golden era of the 70s, exemplified by Sir Philip Asiodu, Allison Ayida, Ahmed Joda, Ibrhahin Danchida et al.

Educated and well-groomed, Eddy has a track record of brilliant public policy development and implementation, helping to shape civil service and political governance with peculiar insights and innovations.

Beyond administrative duties in the highest level of government, he has proved a keen patron of public charities devoting his intellect and energy to philanthropy and community service.

Kind, he is a good example of a Rotarian, having consistently provided succour like scholarships and material care to many. But he did not learn his generosity from Rotary Club.

His large heart grew from an innate liberal persona.

With due diligence and shrewd management portfolio, rare in modern civil service where bureaucracy and lethargy reign, he would have made a successful chief executive officer, CEO, in the corporate class of leading Nigerian technocrats and entrepreneurs.

Gbegbaje, as an admirable public officer, has shown that hard work, integrity, perseverance, self-discipline, humility and sincerity were still the enduring values of the society.

In decadent perilous times when youths ride on the fast lane, to romance illicit lifestyles of filthy lucre, there is a role model in Government House Asaba.

The Permanent Secretary is also a lesson to the full-fledged adults of Nigeria where human experience is terribly debased by selfish and unpatriotic pursuits in social, political and economic stations. His contributions to public service are unassailable.

While Delta is in safe hands under Okowa, it is hoped that the closest civil servant in Government House, Asaba, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, will remain true to fidelity for the common good of the people of Delta.

* CHIAZOR is Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Media

Vanguard News

