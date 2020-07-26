ECOWAS Parliament inaugurates 8 new lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sworn-in eight new members at its second extraordinary Session held online.

The newly sworn-in Members of Parliament are: Hon. Califa Seidi (Guinea Bissau), Hon. Prince Yormie Johnson (Liberia), Hon. Woraye Sarr (Senegal), Hon. Ibrahim Yara (Mali), Hon. Amadou Diepkile (Mali), Hon. Mariam Kagnassy (Mali), Hon. Siaka Batouta Bagayoko (Mali) and Hon. Dieminatou Fomba (Mali), respectively.

Receiving the newly sworn-in MPs into the Parliament, Hon. Sidie Tunis, Speaker ECOWAS Parliament, admonished them to emulate the track records of the outgone members of whom they are replacing and also challenged them to defend and represent the people of the community, as well as the Community Parliament at all time.

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is a forum for dialogue, consultation and consensus for representatives of the people of West Africa with the aim of promoting integration. It was established under Article 6 and 13 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993.

The Protocol relating to the Parliament was signed in Abuja on 6th August 1994 and entered into force in 14th March 2002. It provides for the structure, composition, competence and other matters relating to the Parliament.

Vanguard News Nigeria

