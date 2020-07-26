ECOWAS faces imminent hunger as COVID-19 restrictions threaten farming

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned that the region is facing an imminent hunger threat as COVID-19 restrictions across the region limits farming activities in the rainy season.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis stated this at the end of the 2020 2nd extra ordinary session of the parliament in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

He said “Our greatest impediment is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world. Meanwhile, there is so much work to be done out there.”

“Our people are wallowing in poverty, which has further been compounded by the downward trend in economic activities occasioned by the prevailing situation.

The world, especially our sub-region, is under the threat of hunger. Even though we are in the rainy season, restrictions occasioned by the pandemic have made farming activities difficult.”

“As Parliamentarians, we must fashion out a way of proposing cushioning effects. There is no doubt that the remaining part of 2020 and early 2021 would be highly challenging, both economically and socially.

Ours is to collaborate with our Governments, both at national and regional levels, to ensure that we protect the interest of our people and work towards easing their affairs during this anticipated difficult period.”

He said that one of the negative effects of the ongoing pandemic is the lack of access to medical care by our people with other ailments.

“We are aware that several patients with other ailments are being turned back, especially where symptoms are similar to that of the corona virus. Patients on the other hand, have resulted to self-medication due to the general reluctance to visit hospitals and consult medical personnel, again for fear of getting infected.”

“I am afraid that at the end of the pandemic, we may be faced with two sets of fatalities; those whose deaths are a result of the virus and those who, for fear of the virus, succumb to other ailments. It is important at this juncture to counsel on how to ensure that our people access health care facilities despite the pandemic,” he said.

“Our medical workers need all the protection to be able to discharge their functions. To this end I appeal to our Governments, donor organisations and wealthy individuals to assist by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

This would in no small measure, boost the morale of health workers and give them adequate latitude to give their best,” he noted.

He said “all health facilities should provide for handwashing, as well as social distancing, while attending to patients. On their part, patients should ensure they wear face masks always, especially when visiting hospitals.

They should also endeavor to be factual in their narration to Doctors and avoid going to conventional hospitals when they feel Covid-19 symptoms or believe they were exposed at any point in time. These measures, if adopted, would assist significantly in mitigating fatalities during this very difficult period.”

“It is very difficult for us to predict when the situation would improve significantly enough for the Parliament to commence its annual activities.”

He noted that several Member States are continually easing restrictions, despite rising infection rates adding that it is a sign that the world is ready to co-exist with the virus, pending the discovery of a vaccine, or better still, a permanent cure.

“Major economic activities are opening up, with a “new normal”. The aviation industry has designed methods of commencing business. In fact, several airports around the world, our sub-region inclusive, have reopened, especially for local operations. We are expecting that in the coming weeks, international operations may commence and air links between our Member States would be restored. Only when that happens can we, as a Parliament, take another look at our activities and determine those that can be executed in the remaining part of the year,” he added.

Vanguard

