Ebonyi records highest daily COVID-19 infections with 108 new cases

By Chioma Obinna
Ebonyi records highest daily report with 108 COVID-19 cases

By Chioma Obinna

Ebonyi State, for the first time, recorded a high daily report of 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, even as Nigeria records 571 new cases with 16 deaths.

In the daily situation report released on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, no state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

With the Ebonyi cases, The report states that the new cases bring the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 32,558.

NCDC stated: “Till date 13,447 cases have been discharged and 740 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The 571 new cases are reported from 20 states of  Lagos -152, Ebonyi-108, Edo -53, Ondo-46, FCT-38, Oyo-20, Kwara-19, Plateau-17, Osun’14, Bayelsa-14, Ekiti -14.

“Others are Katsina-14, Akwa Ibom -11, Kaduna -11, Rivers -11, Niger -10, Ogun -7, Kano -6, Cross River -4 and Bauchi -2.

Vanguard

