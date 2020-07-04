Breaking News
Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, tests positive for COVID-19

On 11:43 am
The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 

The Governor confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday.

 

He and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus after carrying out the coronavirus test, the statement said.

 

Umahi further disclosed that, presently, they are not showing any symptoms but have since isolated, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

The Governor directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.

 

Umahi appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take the NCDC protocols more seriously while stating that he’s working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.

 

According to the NCDC, Ebonyi has recorded at least 438 cases of the virus, as of Friday evening.

 

Also, about 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged while three have died.

 

