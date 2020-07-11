Ebea’s comment on 2024 governorship sickening — Shaibu, Edo Dep Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Saturday, hit back at the former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, describing his comments on the 2024 governorship election as sickening and unacceptable.

He said the people of Edo State must condemn Ebea’s “evil machinations, highly contagious anointing to lie and satanic style of misleading the people.”

According to Shaibu, “my destiny is in the hands of God and it is only God that can determine the future. I don’t know the next position that God is taking me.

“I am not like Ebea that brags about his abilities. I brag on God’s ability, which is my driving force. He should speak about himself. He should not speak for me. Festus Ebea should face his principal, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that Adams Oshiomhole.”

Philip Shaibu said these in a statement in Benin by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, noting that the former Deputy Speaker absconded from his duty post.

He added: ‘’Festus Ebea is not my friend and we do not belong in the same school of thought. I belong to the school of thought representing the people when voted for.

“I did not abscond from my duty post like he did when he was voted for in his constituency. He should check my record and his record.

“Adams Oshiomhole once called him Ebola. I think the Ebola virus is still affecting him. Being the Deputy Governor today was not in my programme. It was God’s programme and since I became the Deputy Governor, I have left my future in the hands of God.

“I am not like them, who will want to play God and decide what will happen two or three years from now. No man can determine what will happen tomorrow, except God.

“The good people of Edo State must condemn the evil machination of Ebea, his highly contagious anointing to lie and the satanic style to mislead the people.

‘’I believe in facing my mandate. I have never and will never have any discussion with him. He should stop dragging me into nonsense political talk.”

The statement urged Ebea and his co-travellers to appreciate the exceptional leadership of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Vanguard

