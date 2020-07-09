DRO Health partners Emzor Pharmaceuticals on health care services

Kindly Share This Story:

Says users to access doctors, medication and diagnostic testing

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Two health care giants, DRO Health and Emzor Pharmaceuticals, yesterday, partnered on providing quality health care services via medical mobile app and devices to Nigerians amid Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Founder, DRO Health, Dr Ifeanyi Iwuchukwu, while speaking on the decision for his company to partner with Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

According to Iwuchukwu the collaboration is to launch DRO Health’s new ‘ORDERS’ feature on its medical app that allows patients to make order over-the-counter and prescription.

He also added that this service is part of his company’s quality, convenient and affordable health care service to Nigerians, and also to reduce stress of going out searching for pharmaceutical shop or outlets especially now it is not too safe to go about in the midst of raging Coronavirus in public places.

He said: “Teaming up with Emzor Pharmaceuticals was a natural move for DRO Health because it guarantees users access to top quality drugs directly from the manufacturer and as the leading pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Emzor Pharmaceuticals is instrumental to executing that promise.

“In collaboration with Emzor Pharmaceuticals, DRO Health is launching its new ‘Orders’ feature which allows patients to order over-the-counter and prescription medications from their mobile app. This is honouring its commitment to providing quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare for Nigerians.

“With the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine is able to provide users with access to doctors, medication, and diagnostic testing from the comfort of their home.

“DRO Health is committed to putting the safety of its users first by making quality healthcare and drugs accessible to our users without needing to leave their home.

“Users can now get doctors consultations on their mobile device and order much-needed medication after consultations to be delivered to their doorstep.”

He added that “DRO Health is available to download on the Google Play Store and the App Store, for Android and iOS users respectively.

