Driving your passion with creativity makes success easy — Zori Makama

Kindly Share This Story:

Zori Makama started out pretty early with fashion as a hobby, expressing herself through self-styling on social media, which she still does a lot. She has modelled for some local and global brands, ran a lifestyle content production platform, and wardrobe management projects for celebrities before moving on to Fashion School in 2018. One year later, she created outfits that were showcased at the 2019 Arab Fashion Week in Dubai.

Over the years of professional pursuit in fashion as a career, Zori Makama has grown her childhood hobby into a successful career.

In this interview, she reveals how her passion in fashion career has taken her to places and as well is paying her comfortably. Excerpts:

How did you consider a career in fashion?

I was not just interested in fashion, fashion is something I have always loved to do, and I started it from my early years. I had spent years hustling as a model, blogger, wardrobe manager and pursuing several other gigs in fashion before I decided to go to fashion school. All of this was done from a place of pure passion.

Some of my friends would say it’s a talent because it really came naturally to me. For me, they say it seems effortlessly. I believe we all should do what we are passionate about; so I’m doing what I enjoy most and it makes me happy. Thankfully, that passion started paying me and that encouraged me even further.

You can say that I’m one of few people who is lucky to get paid doing what they love.

What is the most important part of being a fashion designer?

Different people think different things are “most important” but what I think is key at every point and what makes you a designer is your understanding of what market you intend to design for. In fact, what you want to help people achieve through fashion is important. That is really a loaded consideration because while what you design changes with the seasons, you as the designer remains centered.

What role does skill play for an aspiring fashion designer?

I would look beyond skill, though it is important but skill can be learned. What is more important is personality, drive and creativity. These days, most people want to get into fashion thinking that it is all about following the trend or doing what other designers are doing. But we all know it is beyond following the trend. You need to love it enough to lead the trend sometimes. I can tell you that if a person really loves fashion it will show in their work, their desire to learn and their ability to improve on their design.

As a female-focused brand, what kind of fashion do you want clients to think of when they remember you?

Well they better think of us as the best of the best, (laughs). I get women to wear my work and not just feel temporarily beautiful and confident. I always want women to feel truly powerful and enabled at a level they never experience before. I work with queens. My clients always step out as queens and this is where I derive my satisfaction.

How would you say the events of this year affected the fashion industry?

The events which had unfolded so far made 2020 a mentally and emotionally tough year for everyone. The lockdown and slow recovery of the global economy impacted negatively the fashion industry in many ways. Most fashion activities were reduced, coupled with the fact that there was drop in income which made people become economical with their income. Like other sectors of the economy, the fashion industry was hit as demand for our service dropped as well.

During the lockdown, social media conversations via campaigns like the #DontRush Challenge gave us an opportunity to see how essential fashion is to the human race.

I believe the need for fashion will never fizzle out at any point. While the need for party outfits might have slowed down, the pandemic also saw everyone add a new piece of fabric to their everyday lives in the form of a mask. That’s fashion for you! It is woven into our very existence and lives are being saved everyday because we added a fabric to reduce the risks of being infected. That itself is a thing of beauty.

Tell us how the Pandemic affected your plans for the year?

We had quite a lot of plans for the year – some were to be held in Dubai, Lagos, Abuja and a few other cities and they ranged from profit to impact projects but we had to shave them as a major part of the year is gone. We however have had to include a bit of both profit and non-profit and still do something with the year.

I’m big on impact projects because it allows me to do something about the pain I feel concerning the world we are living in. And truly if you can believe me, there is a lot of pain everywhere. We will be partnering a few of non-profit outfits during the course of the remaining year. One of them is set up to cater for widows who have been abandoned and find it difficult to fend for themselves. This organization also has projects for young Africans with an interest of pursuing a career in art & craft specifically.

This year, we will be rolling out a few of my designs in a casual mini-runway event launch party when I’m back in Nigeria. The event will showcase the Zori Makama 2020 collection.

We are also looking at The GT Fashion, Lagos Fashion week to participate and a few other outings for the year in different cities.

I would also resume writing and will do more content creation around fashion in the near future.

I’ll be working with my super creative friend, Wendy on a number of special projects I’m quite excited about. Wendy and I make magic when we sit together.

We generally will be making a lot of adjustments to make our plans come through for the year and will also be surprising you guys with some unannounced activities. That’s amazing!

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: