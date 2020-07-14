Dr Freeman Osonuga is named one of Nigeria’s top 10 real estate disruptors 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

CEO of Adloyalty Business network, Dr Freeman Osonuga, has clinched an unprecedented landmark in the real estate industry as he is named one of Nigeria’s Top 10 Real Estate Disruptors 2020. His exemplary leadership and expertise has led to over 20,000 registered realtors under his real estate firm

He is commitment and deep understanding of the business of real estate has placed him ahead of his contemporaries. He is the author of PRINT MONEY WITH ZERO CAPITAL; Nigeria’s very first, most comprehensive and ultimate guide for success in real estate brokerage business with an accompanying Professional Real Estate Brokerage Online Course.

Dr Freeman Osonuga is a global leader who effortlessly dons many caps and has made an easy meal of successfully being a Medical Doctor, Real Estate Broker, Humanitarian, International Public Speaker and a successful entrepreneur all in his stride.

When asked what he thinks about this recognition, he said,’ I am humbled by the surprise recognition but then I believe it is the smart work my team and I have vested into the industry that is paying off. However, this is a call for more work and more particularly more innovations that will transform the real estate industry and put us on the global map’

Dr Freeman was recognised by The Top 10 Magazine alongside SijibomiOgundele MD/CEO Sujimoto Construction Ltd, a respected real estate entrepreneur who has sold some of the best luxury properties in the country and other top-notch real estate entrepreneurs such as AdebolaSheidu; Chairman/CEO, Brains & Hammers Ltd, Kennedy Okonkwo; Group CEO, Nedcomoaks Ltd, Jane Onwumere; GMD PWAN Homes Ltd, AdetolaEmmanuelKing; GMD/CEO, Adron Homes and Properties Ltd, TeniolaAdesanya; Group CEO of Oxford Group Nigeria; Noah Ibrahim; MD/CEO Novarick Homes and Properties Limited, Kennedy Nnadi, MD/CEO, Pennek Nigeria Ltd and Umar Abdullahi; CEO Cosgrove Investment Ltd.

Vanguard

