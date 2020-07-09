DPR restores Lym consult  permit  to operate  Safety,  emergency training centre

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

DEPARTMENT of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has restored approval for Lym Consult Nigeria limited to operate as a Safety and Emergency training centre in the country.

This development came after the firm’s permit from the regulatory agency, DPR, expired in March this year, thus making DPR to remove it from the list of approved safety and emergency response training centre on its website.

With the restoration of the permit by DPR on Wednesday the firm had become the only one with its license renewed and displayed on DPR’s website so far for offshore safety training centre in the state.

Chief Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria limited, Mr Larrry Otu lauded DPR for the approval , saying the regulatory agency had been very thorough and professional with its job.

“To renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, the DPR team had to conduct a thorough audit and inspection of our Offshore Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Warri, Delta State to ensure that all our courses are conducted in accordance with International Oil and Gas Industry Standards, and that the trainings conducted at our training center are accredited to Internationally recognized standards”, he said.

At the time of this report the firm on OPITO website was the only OPITO approved training center in the state. “OPITO is one of the Internationally recognized standard accepted by the DPR for the obtainment of the Offshore Safety Permit and for traveling to Offshore/Swamp locations in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.”, Otu said.

READ ALSO:

“In order for the DPR to renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, and relist our company as an approved Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Nigeria, the DPR had to ensure and verify that we hold internationally recognized accreditation for all the courses that we offer. Also, they had to ensure that the trainings are conducted safely. Some of the courses we offer are Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET), Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET), Further Offshore Emergency Training (FOET), and these courses are accredited to OPITO standard”., he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: