DPR restores Lym consult  permit  to operate  Safety,  emergency training centre

DPR tasks LPG plant operators on safety measures
Department of Petroleum Resources

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

DEPARTMENT of Petroleum Resources, DPR,   has restored approval for Lym Consult Nigeria limited to operate as a Safety and Emergency training centre in the country.

This development came after the firm’s permit  from the regulatory agency, DPR, expired in March this year, thus making DPR to remove it from the list of approved safety and emergency response training centre on its website.

With the restoration of the permit by DPR  on Wednesday  the  firm  had become the  only one  with its license renewed   and displayed on DPR’s website   so far for  offshore safety training centre  in the state.

Chief Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria limited, Mr Larrry Otu  lauded DPR for the approval , saying the regulatory agency had been very thorough and professional  with its job.

“To renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, the DPR team had to conduct a thorough audit and inspection of our Offshore Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Warri, Delta State to ensure that all our courses are conducted in accordance with International Oil and Gas Industry Standards, and that the trainings conducted at our training center are accredited to Internationally recognized standards”, he said.

At the time of this report the firm on   OPITO website  was the  only OPITO approved training center in the state. “OPITO is one of the Internationally recognized standard accepted by the DPR for the obtainment of the Offshore Safety Permit and for traveling to Offshore/Swamp locations in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.”, Otu said.

“In order for the DPR to renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, and relist our company as an approved Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Nigeria, the DPR had to ensure and verify that we hold internationally recognized accreditation for all the courses that we offer. Also, they had to ensure that the trainings are conducted safely. Some of the courses we offer are Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET), Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET), Further Offshore Emergency Training (FOET), and these courses are accredited to OPITO standard”., he added.

