DPR reinstates Lym Consults on list of approved offshore safety training centres

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which is the Petroleum Regulatory Agency has reinstated Lym Consults Nigeria Limited as an approved Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Nigeria.

Recalled that in March this year, the company was removed from the list of the DPR approved training centre due to the expiration of its DPR Permit-to-Operate, which has now been renewed.

The Company has now been re-enlisted on the DPR website. The new DPR list of approved Offshore Safety Training Centre was released on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria Limited, Mr. Larry Otu while reacting to the relisting of the Company by the Department of Petroleum Resources as an approved Offshore Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Nigeria said the leadership of the DPR under Engr. Auwalu Sarki is driven by professionalism and competence.

He disclosed that; “To renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, the DPR team had to conduct a thorough audit and inspection of our Offshore Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Warri, Delta State to ensure that all our courses are conducted in accordance with International Oil and Gas Industry Standards and that the trainings conducted at our training center are accredited to Internationally recognized standards”.

Mr. Larry Otu said; “In order for the DPR to renew our Permit-to-Operate in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry, and relist our company as an approved Safety and Emergency Response Training Center in Nigeria, the DPR had to ensure and verify that we hold internationally recognized accreditation for all the courses that we offer. Also, they had to ensure that the training are conducted safely. Some of the courses we offer are Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET), Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET), Further Offshore Emergency Training (FOET), and these courses are accredited to OPITO standard”.

An investigation by our Correspondent on the OPITO website has shown that Lym Consults Nigeria Limited is the only OPITO approved training centre in Delta State. OPITO is one of the Internationally recognized standards accepted by the DPR for the obtainment of the Offshore Safety Permit and for travelling to Offshore/Swamp locations in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

A checked by our Correspondent on the DPR website, shown that Lym Consults Nigeria Limited is currently the only Company in Delta State with a valid DPR accreditation for Offshore safety trainings.

