Don’t hijack Buhari’s power as C-in-C, APC Ambassadors warn Senate over call for resignation of Service Chiefs

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change (APAC) has warned the Senate over attempts to hijack the President’s constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief with its call for the Service Chiefs’ resignation.

The APC Ambassadors gave this warning on Wednesday in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Mike Ikani, to address “The Senate and the politics of Insecurity.”

According to the group, the Red Chambers’ call for the Service Chiefs to step aside is mere politics and a grand plot to undermine their outstanding efforts.

APAC added that Senator Ahmed Lawan has ” sold his soul and spirit to the very enemies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the APC government as a reward for voting him as the Senate President”.

The group, however, urged Nigerians to disregard these politicians whose motive is to undermine the achievements of the present administration in tackling the spate of violence across the country instigated by their greed.

It further advised the lawmakers calling for the resignation of the Service Chiefs to act in the overall interest of the nation and tender their resignation.

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change has viewed the recent attempt by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari as puerile and of poor taste.

The Senate has not only arrogated the powers of the President and Commander-in-Chief to itself, but it has also elected to play to the gallery by indulging and engaging in acts that score political point rather than deal with the issues at hand.

It is indeed sad that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan would elect to use his office to the advantage of those fiercely opposed to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to see that spate of insecurity as a national concern but rather a sponsoring act of violence across the country.

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change wishes to state that the recent posture of the Senate President is no different from those individuals and organizations that have been sponsoring acts of violence across the country.

The Senate President by all intent and purposes have sold his soul and spirit to the very enemies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the APC government as a reward for voting him as the Senate President.

There is no doubt that those who planted the recent waves of killings in the country are now happy that the seed is now germinating. Their evil plan to derail the Buhari presidency is yielding fruits already.

This undeniable fact was echoed by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari wherein he stated that “Today, politicians who are willing or intending to contest 2023 elections are sponsoring banditry because the way the bandits mastered how to operate guns and by how they specialized in ambushing soldiers, we should know that there is someone behind it.”

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change wishes to inform members of the general public of the grand and nefarious plot by these politicians within and outside the APC to undermine the efforts of the present administration in tackling the spate of politically motivated acts of violence across the country.

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change wishes to state that consequently, the call for the resignation of the Service Chiefs in the country by the Senate is a part of the grand plot to undermine the efforts of the Service Chiefs in the country that have been outstanding in the discharge of their duties as evident in the various security operations across the country.

We are thereby calling on all APC members that participated in the debate that culminated in the call for the resignation of the Service Chiefs in the country to tender their resignation instead so that continue their romance with members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

It is therefore inexcusable that these members of the APC to continue to act against the interest of the APC led federal government by refusing to extend the needed support to President Muhammadu Buhari in this critical point of our existence.

We also wish to inform the Senate President that playing to the gallery to score political points would ultimately boomerang as Nigerians are aware that his actions and inactions of late are geared towards the actualization of his 2023 presidential ambition.

While it’s understandable that Senate President Ahmad Lawan has a right to aspire for the highest political office in the country, however, such aspirations should not be at the detriment of national interest as in this case.

The Senate, as led by Senator Ahmad Lawan must retrace their steps and begin to acts in the overall interest of the country rather than their interest as this is not the time for political profit. This is indeed the time for all hands to be on deck.

Vanguard News

