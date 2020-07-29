Don’t heat up polity, Udeogaranya urges Mamman Daura

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

Former All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant in 2019 and 2023 presidential hopeful, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has cautioned Mamman Daura to not heat up the polity if the statement accredited to him on presidential zoning was true.

Malam Mamman Daura was quoted to have said that there is no need for zoning the presidential ticket to any part of the country.

ALSO READ:

He said Nigeria’s political space should be left open for the best candidate to emerge as President.

Perceived as the most powerful personality in Buhari’s administration, Daura in a teaser for an exclusive interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, said the most qualified person from any part of the country should succeed his uncle.

Buhari’s second term will elapse by 2023, and moves have begun in different parts of the country as to which part should produce the next President.

However, Udeogaranya said it is not acceptable.

According to him, “from 1970 till date, only Ndigbo(South-East) in Southern Nigeria are yet to produce President of Nigeria due to skewed and manipulated electoral processes.”

Udeogaranya anchored that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander, and that it is unfounded that the Nigerian presidency had gone round nationally, when South-East and Ndigbo are yet to produce a Nigerian president.

Udeogaranya urged Mamman Daura to kindly withdraw the statement if it was truly issued by him and lend strong support for the 2023 Nigeria presidency of Igbo ancestry, which is the only route for a better Nigeria.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: