DJ Sexy J: Police officer turned Disc Jockey 

Police Officer turned Disc Jockey, Odiase Selimot Adejoke, better known as DJ Sexy J in the Nigerian entertainment circle was a one-time poster girl of the Nigerian Police Force. While in service, she went on many peacekeeping missions for the United Nations, across a couple of African countries; from Sudan to Mali before she took a career-defining decision to revert to her first love, disc jockeying.

The vivacious DJ who is an Economics graduate of University of Lagos is an exceptional DJ who combines her amazing technical and musical gifts with infectious energy and passion anytime she is on the wheels-of-steel. The result is always a unique mix of sounds from Afro-beat, EDM, Trap and Hip-hop, making her one of the best contemporary DJs at the moment.

Born into a mixed heritage from South Western Nigeria but now married to her Edo State born husband, Odiase Tony Esasu, the lovebirds now reside in New York City, United States of America with their son, Nicholas Odiase.

DJ Sexy has had good ears for music from childhood, but the demands of her job as a police officer, an occupation she affirmed was chosen for her by her dad, prevented her from starting out as a DJ earlier in life.

DJ Sexy J learnt the art of Disc Jockeying from the likes of DJ Faze, DJ Mase then finally with DJ Tee, who helped her work on her timing and mixing on the turntables. She is a blend of fervor, vitality and dedication on the turntables. Her personal style combined with genuine love for rhythms old and new makes her a super DJ.

Her panache, energy and relevant curation of tunes has her hovering sounds of yesteryears and today. Little wonder she is the most sought after DJ in the African Community in New York City. She plans to release a body of work which will feature notable musicians such as Slimcase, Pepenazi and a host of others with a new song titled ‘Eyes on you’, with South African based musician, Kosere which will serve as a prelude to her forthcoming mixtape.

Vanguard

