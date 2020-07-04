DJ Cuppy dumps Arsenal for Manchester United

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Arsenal’s awful football season took another hit as superstar African DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as ‘Cuppy’ dumps them for premier league rivals, Manchester United following a run of poor form this season.

Cuppy who has been a firm and vocal supporter of the London club described her relationship with the club as ‘toxic’ and vowed to switch sides if the club did not return to winning ways.

The loss away at Brighton & Hove Albion seemed to be the last nail in the coffin as she announced she has cut ties with the club on her social media platforms.

In an emotional break up video, Cuppy said “ I am not ready to move on. I have to find a place I can call my football club. So please respect me as I make the decision” indicating that pitching her tent with another club so soon wasn’t on the agenda.

MOOD when your ex starts succeeding in life after you dump him for being a failure 😭 ….Was I the bad luck in the relationship @Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/k24iwLu3KO — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 1, 2020



Ighalo’s second half goal and Manchester United’s win over Norwich City meant double celebration for the club as it secured a semi final spot in the FA cup as well as Cuppy’s heart for the Red Devils.

Manchester United consequently welcomed DJ Cuppy to the club on their official twitter page amidst celebrations from United fans worldwide.

