Dividing Ohanaeze for political expediency bad for Igbo — IWA 

By Chioma Gabriel

The recent attempt by some people to set up a splinter Ohanaeze has continued to attract condemnation among people of Igbo extraction, even as Igbo World Assembly, IWA, has warned that splintering Ohanaeze for political expediency is bad for Igbo unity.

IWA insisted on a unified Ohanaeze leadership led by Nnia Nwodo, the diaspora group, in a communiqué after its recent skype meeting jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah and Secretary-General, Oliver Nwankwor.

According to IWA in the communiqué, “we recognise that time and again, an Igbo speaking governor may hold a personal perspective and that is his or her prerogative, but the general consensus of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo remains that Chief Nnia Nwodo, the current President-General of Ohanaeze is the only authentic mouthpiece of the Ndi-Igbo.

“This type of interference on the legitimate leadership of Ohaneze must be condemned by any full-bloodied Igbo person.”

“Ndi-igbo did not give any other person permission to inaugurate its “national and state executive committee members” in his palace while awarding the chairmanship of the Board of Trustees (BOT) to himself.

“These usurpers owe Ndiigbo a well-deserved apology for their act of thuggery and rascality.

“IWA believes that the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igboland because our President-General, Nnia Nwodo Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is competently leading an active, hardworking and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo organiation.

“Our true board of Trustee, BoT, Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo remains the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe.

“All the eminent Igbo leaders are in Ohanaeze including, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Professor Ben Nwabueze(SAN), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, South-East governors, among others.”

Noting that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the umbrella body of Igbo socio-cultural organisations, IWA in the communiqué maintained that “Ohanaeze is the authentic voice of the Igbos, which exists for the sole purpose of speaking for and representing the interest of Ndigbo since its inception in 1976.”

IWA further warned that any attempt to register as a splinter group with the same name is abhorrent to Ndi-Igbo, and anyone making such a move should be sanctioned by the traditional ruler’s council of Anambra and Igboland with his certificate withdrawn as an example to others.

