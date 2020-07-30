Diri hails Bayelsa Assembly over quick passage of revised 2020 budget bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has given kudos to the state assembly for the expeditious passage of the revised 2020 appropriation bill.

The initial budget bill of N242.1billion, which was signed into law in April this year, was on Monday reviewed downward to N183.1billion at a citizens participatory budget session. It was immediately sent to the assembly for consideration.

Signing the revised bill into law on Wednesday evening in his office, Governor Diri noted the prompt attention given to it by the lawmakers.

He said the bill was revised within two days, which, according to him, was remarkable at a time the coronavirus pandemic was having an effect on private and governmental businesses.

He added that without the passage of the appropriation bill, activities of the three arms of government would be grounded and the goal of good governance defeated.

His words: “We have promised to work together in synergy to ensure development of our state and for the peace and security of our people.

“It is based on this that I want to appreciate our state assembly for the expeditious passage of the revised 2020 appropriation bill.

“We presented this bill in April this year. The fact is we could not generate much revenue due to COVID-19 even though the initial bill was reasonable.

“Likewise, this revised budget is decent and I tell you, Mr Speaker, that this amount is not outrageous.”

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, said he was elated to present the revised appropriation bill, which, according to him, was given speedy passage because of its importance.

He assured that the assembly would always work in harmony with the executive as such synergy is in the overall interest of the state and the people.

Ingobere also commended members of the hallowed chambers for their commitment and immense contribution.

