Defence Headquarters investigates purported viral video of Naval Rating alleging torture

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the viral video posted by a Nigerian Navy Rating, a Seaman alleging that his Boss, who is the Chief of Policy and Plans at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed had tortured and treated him like a slave, the Defence headquarters has begun an investigation into the accusation.

A statement in this regard, signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said, “The attention of the Nigerian Military has been drawn to a video trending in some quarters alleging maltreatment of one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating) by a senior naval officer.

“In the viral video, the said naval rating stated how he was unjustly maltreated by a superior senior naval officer.

“However, in line with global best practices, the Military High Command has commenced investigation on the viral video with a view to unraveling the true state of affairs.

“The general public is hereby notified that the outcome of the investigation will be made known when concluded.

