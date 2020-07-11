DEVELOPING: Strike looms in Ondo as workers issue five-day ultimatum to Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

WORKERS in Ondo State have issued a five-day ultimatum to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to settle their outstanding salaries, leave bonus and other entitlements pending over the years failure of which they will embark on industrial action.

The workers under the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), in a letter dated 10th July 2020, gave Governor Akeredolu till Wednesday 15th July 2020 to call for negotiations or the workers would down tools.

This was contained in a letter to the governor and jointly signed by state Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi and the State Secretary, JNC, Comrade Kehinde Olomiye in Akure.

JNC is an umbrella body of all the labour unions in the public service comprises affiliates of the NLC and TUC.

The letter reads in part, “We write to bring to your attention the already ‘gathered cloud’ of very serious impending Labour/Government face-off which will be the very first in the life of your administration as the elected Governor of the Sunshine state.

