Despite coronavirus pandemic, Viable X raises millionaires through agribusiness

Despite the effects of the global pandemic, coronavirus on the nation’s economy and the world at large, a young Nigerian has continued to raise millionaires through agribusiness.

Adama J Adama of the Viable X, an online commodity trading platform, floated by Farm4Me.com, a Nigerian premium agribusiness firm has positioned himself as a game-changer in agricultural sector.

Barely 2 months after its launch, Viable X has grown to 6,000 registered members and still counting. The volume of transactions on the platform so far has been phenomenal. Export financing has attracted the highest patronage.

Viable X’s revolutionary model, rather than reinventing the wheel, offers a novel framework that provides incentives for people to engage in agriculture business and at the same time, provide security for their investment.

Given the dynamics of its first few months of operation, the exploits of the Viable X platform has further attested to the merit of salvaging Nigeria’s fortune by diversifying the country economy include significant investment in agriculture by Nigerians.

The economic impact of this revolutionary approach to farming has been immediate and obvious.

Within its first nine months, Farm4Me created economic opportunities for a vast number of people including landowners, tractor operators, vulnerable women and youths who engage in farm labour as well as farm input suppliers.

With at least, 20, 000 people working directly and indirectly with Farm4Me, the opportunities evolving from its operations tallies with its CEO’s vision to build a Nigerian multibillion-dollar agribusiness company with tangible social impact.

According to Viable X’s CEO: “Agriculture is a money-spinner. We are exploring innovative ways to make it attractive to Nigerians, especially, graduates.”

Adama further avowed: “By 2030, Nigerians will now see beyond Oil and Gas and see agriculture as a viable alternative through our success story.

The level of patronage, he reveals, has been very encouraging, an assertion backed up by encouraging figures: over 6, 000 members enrolled on the platform in less than two months, and the volume of transactions on the platform exceeding N100 Million, with export financing attracting the highest patronage.

“We will not rest on our oars. We will continue to make giant strides, raising more millionaires.

Vanguard

