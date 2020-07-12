Democracy heroes award: Aisha Buhari tipped for women”s topmost honour

Kindly Share This Story:

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has been confirmed for the 2020 Democracy Heroes Awards (DHA).

The Wife of the President will be honoured with “Woman of the Year” award at the forthcoming ceremony being the 8th edition of the prestigious DHA awards to hold in Abuja.

According to statement issued by the voting committee for 2020 DHA, “Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari came unopposed in the category which confirms her nomination and eventual honour as 2020 Woman of the Year.”

“She has been extensively proactive in positive advocacy in the present administration and her development programs especially those targeted at women and children across Nigeria, while she has made more commitments in this regards, and this is why she merits and deserves the distinguished prestigious award”, says an Observer of the voting exercise.

In reaction to the emergence of Aisha Buhari, the Founder of Face of Democracy Nigeria Organization, Alexander Ajagbonna described the outcome as one he had anticipated, considering her exceptional impact and remarkable sacrifices towards sustaining care for women and childcare in Nigeria, which is fundamental to the growth of our Democracy.

Distinguished personalities billed for the award in other categories for the Award have also emerged.

