Delta Rep Member says never believed Pondei’s slumping was genuine

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – MEMBER representing Ethiope federal constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa, has described the slumping of the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof Pondei Kemebradikumor as “unreal” adding that the slumping of the NDDC boss became dumb because he had nothing to say during the probe.

The lawmaker also said he is confident that years to come children of Prof Pondei will question him (Pondei) on why he slumped and was rushed to the hospital while being grilled on allegations surrounding a commission he headed.

Igbakpa, made his position known, weekend, while appearing as a guest on Channels TV Hard Copy where he also accused the minister for Niger Delta affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio of allegedly being overbearing in his supervisory role of the NDDC following his authorization of budgetary funding expenses.

The Delta born politician, who is also a member of the House Committee on NDDC, absolved the former acting NDDC MD, Joy Numieh of any wrongdoing, saying: “I do not find any wrongdoing with the actions of Joy Numieh, but I do same for Pondei.

“The video of Prof Pondei slumping will forever remain on the internet for years to come. His children will grow up to see it and they will ask him questions that why were you asked by the lawmakers to the extent that you had to die if you are really dying?

“I never believed his dying was genuine, it cannot be genuine, I respect life. Everybody was worried over what happened, but in less than two hours he left the hospital. He actually came with a plan which was to sit before the committee chairman and tell him we cannot talk before you because he (committee chairman) is an interested party.

“A professor with a lot of brains suddenly became dumb. But he came and met a different game, and obviously couldn’t talk and had to do that. I knew it was not real and he was pretending because my inner spirit did not tell me it was real.”

