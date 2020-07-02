Delta LG Elections: Groups urge Pemu to vie for Sapele LG chair

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 200 persons on Tuesday stormed the residence of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, Mr Festus Pemu in Sapele, Delta State, urging him to contest for the Sapele local government chairmanship position.

The crowd which comprise mostly of Pemu crusaders, a PDP pressure group, and Concerned Sapele Youths, CSY, drawn across all the 11 wards in the local government area stormed the Chieftain’s house as early as 7:30 am, carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Festus Pemu, Na you we want’ ‘Youths are saying come and contest’, ‘Sapele will be a better place with you’, ‘ you have done well, step up’ and so on, singing political songs.

The groups said they were moved by the Chieftain’s love for the needy and because he has proven to be a worthy leader. One of the groups, Concerned Sapele Youths, CSY, chairman, Richard Oyibo, who commended Festus Pemu for his response during the lockdown in the LGA, said, “Pemu has been standing with us over the years, through thick and thin.

“He has not held any position but he has done than those in power. He gave us food when we were hungry and has empowered hundreds of youth through his Festus Pemu Initiative for Social Development and Peace Building when he gets into power, he will do more, that is why we want him to step up” adding that LG party leaders should allow them chose their choice.

Another lady, who spoke, Miss Faith Oritsejafor commended Pemu for rising to the challenge and reaching out to the hungry in trying times. “He has a large heart that is why we are saying, come and contest, the people want you” before breaking into songs”

Responding Mr Pemu said he was surprised by the support and the call to contest “I want to appreciate you for this visit, though I am thinking of the House of Assembly, your call for me to join the LG chairmanship race is commendable. I will contest and when the time comes, all of you will be part of the support team” he said.

