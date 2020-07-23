Delta APC, PDP in war of words over slash in minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are currently enmeshed in a war of words over the slash in minimum wage of workers in the state-owned civil service.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Goodluck Ofobruku, had disclosed that suspension of the minimum wage payment which will take off from July, will last for six months and will affect workers from grade level seven to 17.

Reacting to the discission by the state government and labour union, the APC in a statement, described the moves by the state government as “demonic, unconscionable, anti-people and a calculated attempt to subject civil servants to dehumanization.”

The party also accused the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration of allegedly introducing divide and rule tactics, into the NLC towards ensuring that he gets his way at all cost regarding what it described as the unlawful and illegal reduction of the salaries of civil servants in the State.

Publicity secretary of the party, Sylvester Imonina in the statement, said: “The position of Delta APC is that the leadership of NLC in the state has soiled its hands and lost all credibility.

“Therefore, workers in the state should come out of their cocoon, ask questions and demand for better representation. Government does not exist without the workers and the governed.”

Reacting to the claims of the APC, the PDP publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, described it as another attempt by the party to play to the gallery to score cheap political points and as all sounds and fury signifying nothing.

Giving details of the meeting between the state government and the NLC, Osuoza said: “Delta State government, in a meeting with organized labour, appealed that it cannot continue to sustain the state wage bill against the harsh economic reality occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The government and organized labour unanimously agreed to revert to the old wage for grade levels 7-17. They also agreed that the political office holders will forfeit 25 percent of their basic salaries as a sacrifice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

