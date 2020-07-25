Defection: PDP expresses shock as Dogara gets support of kinsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi state has expressed shock at the news of the defection of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the party in the state, Hamza Akuyam said he was shocked at the news of Dogara’s defection, because, according to him, “the former Speaker was allowed to nominate commissioners and other political appointees currently serving in Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration”.

When asked whether Dogara’s defection was due to disagreement between the governor and the former Speaker, he denied knowledge of any internal strife in the party.

He further said that until the former Speaker officially notifies the party, to him, Dogara remains a member of PDP.

Meanwhile, Dogara is still enjoying support of the Zaar Development Association (ZDA), his tribe’s foremost pressure group, despite his rumoured defection to the APC.

President of the ZDA, Isuwa Galla told Vanguard yesterday that his people’s support for Dogara is not dependent on the party in which he decides to pursue his political ambition, adding that the Zaar people are grateful to Dogara for his contributions in the development of his constituency.

“When it comes to Rt. Hon. Dogara, it doesn’t matter whether or not he rejoins APC, the Zaar people will always follow him to wherever he wants to pursue his political ambition. We are yet to know why he left PDP, but we all know that he the APC last year because of the issues he had with former governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar.

“He has done more than what is demanded of him as a legislator. If you look at the projects he has directly and indirectly executed in his constituency, you’ll see why his people will never leave his side. That’s why we voted him for four consecutive tenures,” he said, “and will we continue to do so whenever he calls on us. If APC finds qualified for a bigger assignment, for us, it is a welcome development because we know he is equal to the task. Although he is yet to address us but we believe and acknowledge that the former Speaker’s defection back to APC is based on his strong instinct and conviction that it is what’s best for him and us.”

