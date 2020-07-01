Debo Adesina, 40 others make Buhari’s list of non-career ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent names of forty- one non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The list, selected from 32 states of Nigeria is accordance “with section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” President Buhari wrote in his letter to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

The names read on the floor of Senate plenary Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan include the Editor- in- Chief of Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina representing Oyo State: Sunday Awoniyi for Kogi State; Ademola Sarki, representing Lagos State and former Politics Editor, Thisday, Oma Djebah, representing Delta State.

See full list:

NOMINEES STATE Umar Sulieman Adamawa L.S. Mandama Adamawa Oboro Akpabio Akwa Ibom Elejah Onyeagba Anambra Abubakar Siyi Bauchi Philip Ikurusi Bayelsa Tarzoor Terhemen Benue Paul Adikwu Benue Al-Bishir Al-Hussain Borno Bwala Bukar Borno Monique Ekpong Cross River Oma Djebah Delta Ominyi Eze Ebonyi Yamah Musa Edo C.O. Ugwu Enugu Hajara Salim Gombe Obiezu Chinyerem Imo Ali Magashi Jigawa M.A. Markarfi Kaduna Hamisu Takalmawa Kano Jazuli Gadalanci Kano Amina Kurawa Kano Yahaya Lawal Katsina Dare Sunday Awoniyi Kogi Ibrahim Laaro Kwara Abioye Bello Kwara Zara Umar Kwara Ademola Seriki Lagos Henry Omaku Nasarawa Sarafa Isola Ogun Nimi Akinkube Ondo Adejaba Bello Osun Adeshina Alege Oyo Debo Adesina Oyo Folakemi Akinyele Oyo Shehu Yibaikwal Plateau Maureen Tamuno Rivers Faruk Yabo Sokoto Adamu Hassan Taraba Yusuf Mohammed Yobe Abubakar Moriki Zamfara

