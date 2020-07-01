Breaking News
Debo Adesina, 40 others make Buhari’s list of non-career ambassadors

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent names of forty- one non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The list, selected from 32 states of Nigeria is accordance  “with section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” President Buhari wrote in his letter to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

The names read on the floor of Senate plenary Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan include the Editor- in- Chief of Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina representing Oyo State: Sunday Awoniyi for Kogi State; Ademola Sarki, representing Lagos State and former Politics Editor, Thisday, Oma Djebah, representing Delta State.

NOMINEES STATE
Umar Sulieman Adamawa
L.S. Mandama Adamawa
Oboro Akpabio Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba Anambra
Abubakar Siyi Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen Benue
Paul Adikwu Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain Borno
Bwala Bukar Borno
Monique Ekpong Cross River
Oma Djebah Delta
Ominyi Eze Ebonyi
Yamah Musa Edo
C.O. Ugwu Enugu
Hajara Salim Gombe
Obiezu Chinyerem Imo
Ali Magashi Jigawa
M.A. Markarfi Kaduna
Hamisu Takalmawa Kano
Jazuli Gadalanci Kano
Amina Kurawa Kano
Yahaya Lawal Katsina
Dare Sunday Awoniyi Kogi
Ibrahim Laaro Kwara
Abioye Bello Kwara
Zara Umar Kwara
Ademola Seriki Lagos
Henry Omaku Nasarawa
Sarafa Isola Ogun
Nimi Akinkube Ondo
Adejaba Bello Osun
Adeshina Alege Oyo
Debo Adesina Oyo
Folakemi Akinyele Oyo
Shehu Yibaikwal Plateau
Maureen Tamuno Rivers
Faruk Yabo Sokoto
Adamu Hassan Taraba
Yusuf Mohammed Yobe
Abubakar Moriki Zamfara

