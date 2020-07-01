Debo Adesina, 40 others make Buhari’s list of non-career ambassadors

By Henry Umoru – Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent names of forty- one non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.
The list, selected from 32 states of Nigeria is accordance “with section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” President Buhari wrote in his letter to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.
The names read on the floor of Senate plenary Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan include the Editor- in- Chief of Guardian Newspapers, Debo Adesina representing Oyo State: Sunday Awoniyi for Kogi State; Ademola Sarki, representing Lagos State and former Politics Editor, Thisday, Oma Djebah, representing Delta State.
See full list:
|NOMINEES
|STATE
|Umar Sulieman
|Adamawa
|L.S. Mandama
|Adamawa
|Oboro Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|Elejah Onyeagba
|Anambra
|Abubakar Siyi
|Bauchi
|Philip Ikurusi
|Bayelsa
|Tarzoor Terhemen
|Benue
|Paul Adikwu
|Benue
|Al-Bishir Al-Hussain
|Borno
|Bwala Bukar
|Borno
|Monique Ekpong
|Cross River
|Oma Djebah
|Delta
|Ominyi Eze
|Ebonyi
|Yamah Musa
|Edo
|C.O. Ugwu
|Enugu
|Hajara Salim
|Gombe
|Obiezu Chinyerem
|Imo
|Ali Magashi
|Jigawa
|M.A. Markarfi
|Kaduna
|Hamisu Takalmawa
|Kano
|Jazuli Gadalanci
|Kano
|Amina Kurawa
|Kano
|Yahaya Lawal
|Katsina
|Dare Sunday Awoniyi
|Kogi
|Ibrahim Laaro
|Kwara
|Abioye Bello
|Kwara
|Zara Umar
|Kwara
|Ademola Seriki
|Lagos
|Henry Omaku
|Nasarawa
|Sarafa Isola
|Ogun
|Nimi Akinkube
|Ondo
|Adejaba Bello
|Osun
|Adeshina Alege
|Oyo
|Debo Adesina
|Oyo
|Folakemi Akinyele
|Oyo
|Shehu Yibaikwal
|Plateau
|Maureen Tamuno
|Rivers
|Faruk Yabo
|Sokoto
|Adamu Hassan
|Taraba
|Yusuf Mohammed
|Yobe
|Abubakar Moriki
|Zamfara