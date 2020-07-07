Death in police cell: Indicted officers dismissed, charged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

OFFICERS of the Eagle Crack Squad of the Rivers State Police Command who framed and allegedly tortured one Chima Ikwunado to death in December 2019 on false allegations have been dismissed and would be docked Tuesday for Conspiracy and Murder, among other charges.

The suspects who are being further tried for allegedly inflicting awful injuries on, Ifeanyi Onyekwere ‘m’, Ogbonna Victor ‘m’, Ifeanyi Osuji ‘m’ and Osaze Friday ‘m’ were on Monday de-kitted and dismissed from the Force following an Orderly Room Trial, prelude to their arraignment.

Police Spokesman, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this Monday night recalled that “The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan had on assumption of duty in Rivers promised to address all cases of infractions and unprofessional conduct of the Officers and men of the Command.

“The dismissal of the officers today is a demonstration of his transparency and commitment to entrench discipline in the Command while appealing to the public to continue to have faith in the Police by assisting us with useful information as his doors are open, much as he welcomes constructive criticisms.”

