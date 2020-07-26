DAY ONE OF THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE CLOSURE: Trucks block alternative routes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni with agency reports

Impediments by truck drivers will affect free flow of traffic on alternative routes as the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is partially closed, a state official has said.

Mr Olajide Oduyoye, General Manager,

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), gave the warning, yesterday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Oduyoye spoke to NAN barely 24 hours after partial closure of the bridge for repairs.

He gave an update on the traffic situation in Lagos on the first day of the partial closure of the bridge.

NAN reported that the partial closure of the major access bridge into Lagos Island for six-month took effect at midnight on Friday.

The official said that trucks enroute Apapa ports parked on Ijora-Olopa and Costain area were impeding traffic for motorists desiring to connect Eko and Carter bridges.

The LASTMA boss said: “The issues at the moment are trailers parked by Ijora Olopa-Costain – that is a serious link between Carter Bridge and Eko Bridge – which is affecting traffic.

“It is imperative those trucks are not parked there.

“When you now have two trailers breaking down close to each other, it gets worse.

“Our officers are on ground to manage the traffic as much as they can within the circumstances.”

The general manager said that enforcement of proper parking by trucks should be a concern of all stakeholders.

“If we sit down and depend only on LASTMA, it will not be easy and can create a chaotic situation,” he said.

The LASTMA boss noted that impediments by trucks were not new to Lagos residents as they had been going on for long.

“It requires zeal and serious input from the police,” he added.

Oduyoye said that LASTMA desired to reduce harassment and assaults on its officers by truck drivers.

According to him, truck drivers usually resist control; hence, the need for the police to come in and prevent chaotic situations.

He said that priority had been given to traffic management in the morning peak period inward Lagos Island from mainland and in the afternoon, outward Island to mainland, in the partial closure arrangement.

Oduyoye noted that some drivers were getting confused about diversion around Ilubinrin area, and were driving against traffic.

He urged motorists not to ignore road signs.

