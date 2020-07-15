Day 7: Panel requests procurement files, grills 4 EFCC unit heads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The probe of suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, entered day 7th yesterday, with staff of the agency seized with fear and panic over directive by the Presidential panel, led by former president of Appeal Court, Justice Ayo Salami, to submit files on procurement from 2015 till date.

The panel, which commenced probe of Magu last Monday, also grilled four unit heads of the commission.

Recall that some directors and sectional heads of the commission who could not give satisfactory answers to the questions thrown at them on the allegations against Magu last week were told to report back on Tuesday with documents relevant to some of the allegations.

It was gathered that some of the directors and sectional heads were blank when asked questions based on the allegations against their former boss and promised to go through their documents and report back.

The four unit heads joined Magu who is facing 21 corruption allegation brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The former anti-corruption boss was at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with his lawyer yesterday.

Meanwhile, Police authorities, yesterday, ordered water-tight security at the Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, where Magu is being detained, following reported plans by his associates to spirit him out of the cell to an unknown place.

Already, an Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, has been strategically stationed in front of the Department, while embargo has been placed on visitors to the department until further notice.

Police sources intimated that the directive, which came from the supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police and member of the Presidential Panel probing the embattled EFCC boss, Anthony Mike Ogbizi, also ordered that all security operatives that work both day and night in the premises should be re-shuffled, while Magu should be stopped from sleeping inside the mosque in the premises forthwith.

According to our usually reliable police sources, the DIG gave the directives in order to avert a breach of law and order as information of planned disappearance of Magu through the mosque got to concerned authorities.

“He also ordered the re-shufflement of security operatives in the premises both day and night and that no stone will be left unturned to effect the directives.

“He directed also that with effect from yesterday, CP Magu should stop sleeping in the mosque and warned that failure to comply will attract heavy sanctions to him.

‘’He said those officers that encouraged him to take the option of sleeping in the mosque, instead of police cell will, if caught, be dealt with accordingly.

“The DIG also placed embargo on visitors to FCIID till further notice as information has it that some imported native doctors and alfas from Niger Republic come to pray with Magu at the mosque as well as to conclude arraignment on how to aid his alleged escape bid from the premises.”

