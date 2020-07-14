Day 7:  Panel grills 4 EFCC Unit heads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel investigating corruption allegations against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, grilled four units heads of the commission.

Recall that some directors and sectional heads of the commission who could not give satisfactory answers to the questions thrown at them on the allegations against Magu last week were told to report back on Tuesday with documents relevant to some of the allegations.

It was gathered that some of the directors and sectional heads were blank when asked questions based on the allegations against their former boss and promised to go through their documents and report back.

The four-unit heads joined Magu who is facing 21 corruption allegations brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The former anti-corruption boss was at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with his lawyer.

Vanguard

